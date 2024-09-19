FBL-KOR-FC SEOUL-LINGARDAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Ex-Man Utd star Jesse Lingard slapped with fine by South Korean police after investigation into ill-judged social media post

J. LingardFC SeoulK-League 1Manchester UnitedPremier League

Ex-Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has been slapped with a fine by police after an investigation into his ill-judged social media post.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Lingard was spotted riding an electric scooter
  • Forward issued an apology over 'dangerous' incident
  • Has been fined following a routine investigation
Article continues below