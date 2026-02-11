Man Utd's January transfer business was exactly what Red Devils needed to be a threat in the Women's Champions League

January hadn't even arrived when the club announced the arrivals of Hanna Lundkvist and Lea Schuller, plus a notable contract extension for Hinata Miyazawa. A few weeks later, Ellen Wangerheim, rumoured to be attracting the interest of Chelsea and Manchester City last summer, had joined them, choosing the Red Devils for the next chapter of her promising career. All three have made a solid start to life in England, helping Marc Skinner's side go unbeaten through their first six games in 2026.
Now is when that added depth will really help, though. United travel to Spain on Thursday to take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League play-off clash. It's the second of five big games in just 16 days for a team that, prior to the winter break, could struggle with short turnarounds.
In theory, their fortunes should undoubtedly improve after investment in January, especially because of what that business has done to United's already dangerous forward line.