Man Utd cut Harry Maguire's asking price with defender set to be sold in January transfer window

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeMan Utd cut Harry Maguire's asking price with defender set to be sold in January transfer windowH. MaguireManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueManchester United are ready to sell Harry Maguire and have significantly lowered their asking price for the defender.Maguire could be sold in JanuaryMan Utd reduce their asking priceWas linked with West Ham last year