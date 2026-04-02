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Man Utd get 'silly' Harry Kane transfer advice after Bayern Munich sale admission
Release clauses in Kane's contract have expired
Bayern have Kane tied to a contract through to the summer of 2027. Release clauses in that agreement have now expired, meaning that the 32-year-old cannot be acquired by any suitor for £57 million ($75m).
An offer of fresh terms at the Allianz Arena is said to have been tabled, with the German title holders eager to ensure that a man with 133 goals through 136 appearances remains on their books. There is, however, acceptance that interest from afar may prove difficult to fend off.
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Asking price: How much is Kane worth?
Honorary president Uli Hoeness has told kicker when asked about Kane’s future: “He didn't exercise his release clause, which means he's definitely under contract here until summer 2027. What I'm hearing and feeling is that he and his family feel extremely comfortable here. You never know when a Saudi club comes along and puts a lot of money on the table... But he feels very much at home.”
Hoeness added on Kane’s potential asking price, with there no sign of the former Tottenham striker slowing down: “Liverpool’s Alexander Isak cost €150 million. If he’s worth €150 million, then Harry’s worth €250 million.”
Could Man Utd rekindle interest in Kane?
There is no chance of United stumping up that kind of fee for the ageing frontman - even with Kane’s record taken into account - but they may be tempted to explore a deal if the fearsome forward enters the final year of his current contract.
Mick Brown, who was once the Red Devils’ chief scout, believes that United would ask questions if Kane becomes available. He has told Football Insider: “Harry Kane’s future is going to be interesting. A lot will depend on what he wants to do, because everybody you speak to says he’s happy at Bayern Munich, but now it’s been suggested he could be tempted away.
“When people [Hoeness] are saying things like that, of course you’re going to be aware of it. If his contract talks maybe aren’t going as planned and they think he could be tempted to go to Saudi, what’s stopping a Premier League clubs from making a move?
“Whoever it may be, Man United maybe or any other club, if Kane is considering leaving Bayern Munich they would be silly not to be having a look. He might want to return to England and have a go at breaking Shearer’s record, that was all the talk when he was leaving Tottenham.
“By all accounts, I think he’s happy at Bayern and that’s probably not going to change, but if there is a suggestion he could leave, the interest will be there.”
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Red Devils have been spent on other attacking options
Kane has registered on United’s recruitment radar in the past, but no agreement could ever be reached with Premier League rivals Spurs. They have continued to invest heavily on strikers - including the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Benjamin Sesko - but would welcome any opportunity to return record-setting Kane to his homeland.