Man Utd star Ella Toone named WSL Player of the Month as Man City striker Vivianne Miedema and Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor also collect January awards

Ella Toone has been named the Women's Super League Player of the Month, with Vivianne Miedema and Sonia Bompastor also picking up awards for January.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Toone named WSL Player of the Month for January

Man Utd star bagged hat-trick against Man City

Miedema & Bompastor also claim awards Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱