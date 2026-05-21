Man Utd plot massive double swoop for Newcastle's Sandro Tonali and Atalanta star as summer rebuild begins under Michael Carrick

The Red Devils have identified Tonali as a primary target to solidify their midfield, according to Sky Italia. The former AC Milan man has been a constant presence for the Magpies, featuring in 53 matches across all competitions this season, including 11 appearances in the Champions League. However, with Newcastle set to finish outside the European places, United are hoping to tempt the Italy international with the lure of top-tier continental football at Old Trafford.

Securing Tonali will be far from straightforward, as Newcastle are reportedly unwilling to sell one of their key assets to a direct Premier League rival. United are understood to admire the midfielder's technical quality and consistency, but they may have to shatter their existing transfer budget for a single position to force the Magpies' hand.



