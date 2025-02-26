Man Utd cult hero Federico Macheda sensationally offers his services to Ruben Amorim amid struggles of goal-shy duo Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee
Manchester United cult hero Federico Macheda has sensationally offered his services to Ruben Amorim amid the Red Devils' goalscoring woes.
- Macheda famously scored winner on Man Utd debut vs Villa
- Amorim's current forwards are going through a dry spell
- The 33-year-old striker offers to return