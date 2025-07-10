Man Utd confirm another summer signing! Exciting wonderkid joins Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon in joining Red Devils

Manchester United have unveiled the signing of rising French talent Enzo Kana-Biyik as their latest addition. The gifted forward, who departed Le Havre at the end of his contract, will immediately embark on a loan spell with Swiss outfit Lausanne-Sport. He joins fellow newcomers Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon as the Red Devils' newest signings this summer.

18-year-old heads to Lausanne-Sport on loan

