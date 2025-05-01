Manchester United Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Man Utd close in on summer signing! Wonderkid Enzo Kana-Biyik 'travels to Manchester' with striker following same route as Paul Pogba from Le Havre

Manchester UnitedE. Kana-BiyikLe HavreR. AmorimPremier LeagueLigue 1Transfers

Manchester United are reportedly set to sign Le Havre wonderkid Enzo Kana-Biyik as the 18-year-old has travelled to England to complete his move.

  • Man Utd looking to conduct squad overhaul
  • Set to sign Le Havre striker Kana-Biyik as free agent
  • The 18-year-old will be sent out on loan
