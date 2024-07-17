20230414 Leny Yoro(C)Getty Images
Mitchell Fretton

Man Utd close in on Leny Yoro! Lille star jets in for medical as Red Devils set to beat Real Madrid to £52m transfer

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfersLille

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Leny Yoro as the Lille star has flown in for a medical.

  • Man Utd fighting Real Madrid for Yoro
  • Frenchman close to signing for Red Devils
  • Medical at Carrington on Wednesday
