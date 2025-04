Man Utd wonderkid Chido Obi-Martin backed to become 'one of the world's greatest strikers' as Leny Yoro heaps praise on 17-year-old team-mate Manchester United C. Obi-Martin L. Yoro Premier League

Leny Yoro heaped praise on Manchester United wonderkid Chido Obi-Martin as he backed him to become 'one of the world's greatest strikers'.