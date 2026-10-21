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Michael Carrick Manchester United 2026-27 Champions LeagueGetty
Muhammad Zaki

Man Utd face massive Champions League fixture chaos as dangerous weather warnings threaten Como clash

Manchester United
Como
Champions League
M. Carrick
Como vs Manchester United
Premier League
C. Fabregas

Manchester United's continental ambitions have hit a literal roadblock in Italy as severe weather conditions threaten to derail their latest Champions League fixture. The Red Devils have arrived in Lombardy only to be greeted by torrential downpours that have placed their clash with Como under significant threat of postponement.

  • Extreme rainfall puts Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia pitch at risk

    Italian authorities have issued an orange weather alert across the Lombardy region, signalling severe and dangerous conditions. Relentless rain began on Tuesday and has battered the area continually, putting the scheduled European fixture in serious jeopardy. According to Press Association's Simon Peach, forecasts predict up to 64mm of rainfall before the scheduled kick-off at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

    The downpour has left the playing surface saturated, while the prospect of lightning adds further safety concerns. Match-going supporters face a particularly grim evening, as only one of the stadium's four stands provides a roof. Despite the treacherous forecast, Como officials currently remain optimistic that the pitch will drain sufficiently to avoid a late cancellation.

  • Carrick (C)Getty Images

    United face injury crisis against rising Como side

    If the match does proceed, United will face a difficult test against an in-form Como team managed by former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas. The Serie A outfit are enjoying an upward trajectory and feature former Red Devils defender Willy Kambwala within their ranks.

    The visitors arrived in Italy heavily depleted. Six first-team players missed training on Tuesday, leaving the squad stretched ahead of their third European assignment. Key figures including Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw are among the absentees, alongside Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu.

    This mounting injury list compounds a dismal campaign for the English giants. Having secured just two victories across all competitions this term, they are currently enduring their worst start to a season in 40 years.


  • Carrick brushes off weather and pressure concerns

    Despite the turbulent conditions both on and off the pitch, United manager Michael Carrick remains completely unfazed by the Italian storms. Addressing the media before the trip, the boss downplayed the impact of the rain on his squad's preparations. "No, nothing immediate from me, we're used to the rain," Carrick stated. "We'll make the most of it!"

    Carrick also addressed his job security amid the club's historically poor start. He insisted that he retains the full support of the Old Trafford hierarchy and understands the demands placed upon him. "I don't need any reassurance. It's pretty clear," he explained. "I know the role, I know my responsibilities, I don't need anyone to tell me when it's going well or when it needs to be better.

    "I know the realities and have no problem with that. I know we got to win football games for everything to flow and fit into place. I feel backed, yeah, why wouldn't I? I have a really good relationship with everyone at the football club. There are no issues on that side."


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  • Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Critical juncture for Carrick's tenure

    United currently sit on a knife-edge in their Champions League campaign, having taken three points from their opening two fixtures. Securing a result in Italy - assuming the weather permits - is vital to maintaining momentum in Europe and easing the mounting scrutiny on the coaching staff.

    Navigating this fixture with a heavily rotated squad will require immense tactical discipline. If the pitch at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia devolves into a waterlogged battleground, Carrick's depleted side must abandon their usual patterns of play and embrace a gruelling, physical contest to salvage their season.

Next matches
COM

COM

Champions League

21 Oct 2026

MUN

MUN