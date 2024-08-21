Manuel-Ugarte(C) Getty Images
Peter McVitie

Man Utd make key breakthrough in Manuel Ugarte pursuit as PSG soften transfer stance

Manchester UnitedM. UgarteTransfersPremier LeagueParis Saint-GermainLigue 1

Manchester United have made progress in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to a report.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • United still pushing to sign Ugarte from PSG
  • Red Devils feel the asking price is too high
  • French side willing to come to a compromise
Article continues below