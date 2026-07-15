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‘Get one’ - Man Utd given Bradley Barcola & Desire Doue transfer advice by 1999 Treble winner as superstar PSG forwards register on Premier League radars
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Man Utd want title celebrations to form part of 'Project 150'
United will be back at European football’s top table next season, with Michael Carrick shaking sleeping giants from their slumber. His reward for delivering a third-place finish in 2025-26 has been the signing of a two-year permanent contract.
Having returned the Red Devils to elite continental competition, the challenge now is to build on those foundations. Ambitious plans are being drawn up at Old Trafford - with a stunning new 100,000-seater stadium ready to be constructed.
‘Project 150’ has been unveiled, with United making no secret of the fact that they want to savour title celebrations in Premier League and WSL action before reaching a landmark birthday in 2028.
Tielemans & Santos added to midfield engine room
Carrick is under pressure to deliver on that remit, with shrewd additions required in order for that cause to be aided. On the back of Casemiro departing as a free agent, midfield reinforcements have been acquired in the form of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans - who both boast top-flight experience in England.
There is the promise of more business to come, with added goal threat expected to be sought at some stage. It remains to be seen what the short and long-term future holds for Marcus Rashford, on the back of his loan spell at Barcelona, and another fleet-footed winger would not go amiss at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’.
France international Barcola and Doue - who have been on World Cup duty - would tick that box. They face fierce competition for places at PSG and may be open to the idea of taking on a new challenge in the Premier League.
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Should Man Utd be bidding for Barcola or Doue?
Asked if United some form part of the clamour for much sought-after signatures, 1999 Treble winner Yorke - speaking in association with BOYLE Sports and Sports Betting - told GOAL: “Bradley Barcola or Desire Doue. I’d go for one of them if I was Michael Carrick. It’s as simple as that. They can both play down the left side, they can play down the right side, they can play wherever the attack needs them to.
“If Marcus Rashford doesn’t want to stick around, and who knows where his head is at, go and get Doue or Barcola. Those are the two players you should go get. You want good attacking players, solid players who are going to produce the goods on the field, so go and get one of those players.”
Exit door has not been closed by PSG
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested that an exit door may have been left ajar at Parc des Princes when it comes to high-profile departures. He has told his YouTube channel: “Ten days ago, everybody was saying Barcola was untouchable and going nowhere. Now I see links with everywhere, so maybe Barcola isn't that untouchable after all.
“My understanding is still the same. I told you in April, May, June and now July that Bradley Barcola can leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Will he leave? That depends on the amount of money clubs are prepared to put on the table. The interest is strong and Barcola is not untouchable because he isn't negotiating a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain.”
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Carrick piecing together plans for 2026-27
It would appear as though Barcola is more likely to leave the French capital than Doue - with the latter tied to a contract through to 2029. Those terms will be keeping his asking price as high as possible.
United, who are also looking to bolster their defensive unit, must decide whether they have the funds to make a play for Barcola and if the talented 23-year-old would fit into the tactical puzzle being pieced together by Carrick ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.
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