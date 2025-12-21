Getty Images Sport
Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim reveals 'perfect' transfer target for January as he lifts lid on window plan
United linked with several midfielders ahead of January window
United are widely believed to have prioritised signing a new defensive midfielder ahead of the January transfer window opening on New Year’s Day.
In a new story from The Guardian, the 20-time champions have reportedly added Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves, Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher and Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams to their shortlist.
Amorim’s side were also interested in landing Brighton and Hove Albion ace Carlos Baleba in the summer, but withdrew from negotiations after being put off by the Cameroon international’s reported £100 million valuation.
Brighton owner Tony Bloom confirmed in October that United were keen to sign Baleba, telling The Argus: “There was interest from Manchester United, and we said that he wasn't available this summer and they went away. So we've had many bigger sagas in the past. But Carlos Baleba, his improvement has been immense. Massively important player to this football club, and just delighted that he's with us for this season.”
Amorim says Red Devils are ready to pounce amid Semenyo links
However, a January surprise could be on the cards after Amorim revealed United are ready to pounce for the right player, regardless of their position.
The 40-year-old’s stance comes amid reports in the Daily Mail that the Red Devils are weighing up a move for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, who is believed to have a £65 million (€74m/$87m) release clause that can be triggered in the first two weeks of the January window.
United have also found themselves short of numbers following the departures of Noussair Mazraoui, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo, who have joined up with Morocco, Ivory Coast and Cameroon respectively for the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on Sunday and lasts until 18 January.
Portuguese head coach insists AFCON will not affect United's activity
Though Amorim says the AFCON will have no bearing on United’s activity in January, insisting the club will not panic buy as they continue to run the rule over players who they believe can have both a short and long term impact.
“The only thing that we will try to bring now – and in the end of the season – are players that are perfect for our future,” Amorim said ahead of United’s trip to Aston Villa on Sunday.
“It's not going to be to save something in this moment, to cope with the losses of three players for AFCON. It’s not going to be like that. Even if we try to bring one player, maybe it's not the position that we need more. So I don't know what is going to happen, but it's possible that we can do something.
“I’m just focused on the next game. Let's go step by step. We have a big match. We need to win. We need to try to find different ways of playing, especially without Amad and Bryan. We lost some characteristics that are hard to find.”
Villa's Martinez prepares to face United following failed summer move
United head to Villa on the back of a brilliant run of form which has seen them lose just one of their last 10 Premier League fixtures. Amorim’s men are likely to face a stern test at Villa Park, however, with Unai Emery’s hosts having also won their last six league games on the spin.
Sunday’s clash sees Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez come up against United for the first time since missing out on a move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window. The Argentina shot-stopper looked set to complete a big-money move to Manchester, only for Amorim’s side to land Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp instead.
Asked if he is pleased with the club’s decision to sign Lammens, Amorim said: “For sure. I’m really happy with Senne. We have a game against Aston Villa. I don't want to commit anything else, just focus on that. I'm really happy with the goalkeepers. I'm really happy to have Senne.”
