Man Utd boss Michael Carrick claims set-piece grappling has 'gone too far' in clear dig at Arsenal

United head to Newcastle sitting in third place in the Premier League table for the first time since May 2023, having won six out of seven games under Carrick while remaining unbeaten. The coach had high praise for the players' work rate and performances since he succeeded Ruben Amorim in mid-January.

"Talent-wise, ability-wise, the boys have shown what they can do," he said. "Good habits, good behaviours, looking after each other, I can’t speak highly enough of the players.

"The boys have got to be in a good frame of mind to be able to be able to put performances together. I think the only way to do it and give yourself the best chance is to stay in the moment, and it's for everybody else to get involved in the discussions. I didn’t get too far ahead in terms of what was possible at that stage. We had to get to work quickly and put things into practice, give the players the right balance to go into a game. I know some of the players, some more than others, it’s a really good group.

"Football is a tough game to get results. I learn, always learning as you go through, do things different. There is a lot of context, the group of players. It is about living in the moment, keep grounded and not getting carried away. You have got to feed off the confidence. We are hungry for more. Stay consistent."