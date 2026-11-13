Incoming Man Utd boss Mauricio Pochettino given ‘mob’ warning & ‘deadwood’ advice as Premier League title winner explains when Argentine will be judged

Asked if that is a problem, two-time Premier League title winner Parker - who was speaking in association with Football Ticket Net, the official ticket agent of FC Barcelona - told GOAL: “He's not going to have time to fix anything. Even if he was given two weeks, would that be enough with this mob? It makes no difference.

“We can’t really judge them when they play Liverpool because it wouldn't surprise me if they go there and give an incredible performance, blood and guts and all the things we haven't seen on a consistent basis for quite a while, and everyone will pat them on the back for it. That's what normally happens when those kind of games come up at the Emirates, at Anfield, at the Etihad, it serves up perfect because if players can't raise themselves for those games then there's no chance.

“So it’s going to be good to see what he's got, to watch him raw and then judge him over the next games that come up after Liverpool. They've got Coventry in the next half a dozen games, bottom of the table clash - never said that before about Manchester United! They've got games where you've got to judge the players because no one's judging them at this moment.

“The new manager, everyone has got their own opinion about his level - he should have been there a lot earlier than what he is because there was general talk about it. I said he's perfect for what Manchester United need as a manager, someone like him, but only if the people - and we know they're not - are giving him what he needs.

“People are talking about him, calling him a bridesmaid. To be perfectly honest you could bring in any manager who's successful at this moment in time, they're not going to be now. Manchester United are not and should not be talking about winning leagues, they should be talking about getting stable, get themselves in a position where they are going to be consistent in their performances and be somewhere around where they should be at this moment in time because of what's gone on.

“Everyone's talking about Pochettino, he hasn't won anything, he failed in the Champions League final, he failed as a manager for Tottenham against Chelsea in a final, he failed at Chelsea. It's irrelevant.

“It's someone who's going to go in there and make them into a side and get them on a roll again, a promising roll, not a roll that everyone's kind of going ‘oh no, here it comes again’ because the club are still unstable and don't want to spend any of their money on any player that is too expensive. They don’t have to because it is still a club earning fortunes because of its history.”