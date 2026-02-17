Goal.com
Revealed: Man Utd set to give short shrift to Barcelona's Marcus Rashford transfer plot

Manchester United have no intention of allowing Barcelona to re-negotiate their asking price to sign Marcus Rashford this summer. A £26 million ($35m) fee has reportedly been agreed between the two clubs for the Blaugrana to keep the England international on a permanent basis beyond the summer, although several reports have suggested that La Liga's champions are keen to lower that fee if possible.

  • Rashford at home in Spain

    Hansi Flick's side are said to be covering the entirety of Rashford's £315,000-a-week wages, and the 28-year-old has so far proved his worth for the Catalan giants. He has scored 10 goals and added 13 assists across 34 appearances this term, and every indication suggests that Barca will trigger their option to sign him, even if they have to pay the full asking price. 

  • Marcus Rashford Barcelona 2025-26Getty

    Red Devils keen to reduce wage bill this summer

    United are believed to be confused by reports that they are willing to negotiate Rashford's exit fee, but the English giants are keen to offload the academy graduate and wipe his wages off the books. The Red Devils will save over £600,000-a-week when Casemiro and Jadon Sancho both leave when their contracts expire in June, while captain Bruno Fernandes' future is also up in the air. Harry Maguire remains at the club, but is expected to be offered a lower wage than the £180,000-a-week he currently earns, should he sign an extension instead of leaving as a free agent

  • European football essential for financial stability at Old Trafford

    United missed out on European football entirely last season, after finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League and losing in the Europa League final to Tottenham, forfeiting Champions League participation in the process. With the club's second-quarter financial results expected in the next week, the seriousness of missing out on £100m ($136m) in Champions League revenue is set to be put in writing for fans to see. 

    The club's total debt sits at around £1.29 billion ($1.7bn), with the Red Devils paying sponsorship penalties in recent months, alongside a £10m ($14m) pay-out to former head coach Ruben Amorim. Interim boss Michael Carrick is not believed to be on a mega-salary, but does have a bonus clause in his contract should he return United to Europe's top table at the end of the season.

  • West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    What next for Man Utd?

    As it stands, United sit in fourth, one point ahead of Chelsea in the Premier League. They are not back in action until Monday night, when they face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

