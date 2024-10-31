Man Utd strike deal to appoint Ruben Amorim as Erik ten Hag's successor after agreeing compensation over early Sporting CP release - but Red Devils will still have to wait to have Portuguese coach in dugout
Manchester United look set to appoint Ruben Amorim as their next head coach, but will need to wait a few more weeks to have him in the dugout.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Amorim chosen to succeed Erik ten Hag
- Sporting will not release coach early
- Set to sign two-and-a-half-year deal