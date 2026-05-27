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Man Utd seal 'most lucrative' sponsorship in football history with multi-year deal
A record-breaking commercial partnership
United have reached an agreement with Betway for a new training kit sponsorship that is understood to be worth £20 million annually, the The Daily Mail reports. The landmark deal follows a season where the Red Devils operated without a training wear partner, representing a significant victory for the club's commercial department. Industry insiders believe this is the most lucrative training kit-only agreement ever signed in the sport.
The timing of the partnership is strategic, as Premier League regulations are set to ban gambling companies from appearing on the front of match-day shirts from the start of next season. By securing Betway as a training kit partner, United have effectively navigated these new restrictions while maximizing their revenue potential. An official announcement is expected shortly, though the club has so far not commented on the specific terms of the multi-year deal.
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Financial boost for Michael Carrick
This fresh injection of capital arrives at a perfect time for manager Michael Carrick, who recently saw his temporary stint made permanent. United are preparing for a busy summer transfer window, and the Betway deal, combined with Champions League qualification, could see the former midfielder handed a war chest of around £150m. The return to Europe's elite competition is expected to net the club a further £80m in revenue.
The club's financial health appears to be on an upward trajectory despite a period of upheaval. United recently reported an operating profit of £37.7m for the nine months ending in March, a sharp contrast to the £3.2m loss recorded during the same period in the previous year. These figures suggest that the club is finally beginning to see the rewards of a rigorous business transformation and cost-cutting strategy.
United stand by Ratcliffe's ruthless cuts
Since Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival, the club has undergone a ruthless internal overhaul designed to streamline operations. This included the redundancy of approximately 400 staff members and a wide-ranging review of expenditures. The primary goal of these measures was to decrease outgoings and ensure more funds were available for investment in the first-team squad and football operations.
United have corroborated the success of these initiatives, noting that the club "continues to see the benefits of operating cost and headcount reduction programs implemented in the prior year." Omar Berrada, United’s chief executive, expressed his optimism regarding the current direction, stating: "We feel very positive about the club’s progress this season and the continuing positive impact of our business transformation initiatives."
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Positive outlook for the Red Devils
Beyond the men's first team, United are seeing progress across various departments, including the women's team and the academy. However, the club still carries a significant debt of $650m, a legacy of the Glazer family's leveraged takeover. Despite this, the updated revenue guidance for 2026 has been increased to between £655m and £665m, with EBITDA expected to reach over £200m.
Praising the impact of the current coaching staff, Berrada added: "Finishing third in the Premier League and securing qualification to next season’s UEFA Champions League is testament to our men’s team’s improved form on the pitch. Michael Carrick has done an excellent job in the 17 games he has overseen and we are delighted that he will continue as Head Coach. Our women’s team reached the quarter final in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and also reached the final of the League Cup for the first time and will be participating once again in the World Sevens Series. On the academy side, reaching the FA Youth Cup and PL2 play-off finals is also an indication of our continued commitment to youth development."