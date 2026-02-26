Getty
Man Utd agree deal with Turkish giants to sell back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir as push to reduce wage bill continues
The end of a challenging Premier League chapter
The move represents a swift conclusion to what has been a difficult chapter for the 27-year-old shot-stopper in the Premier League. Despite his status as a regular for the Turkish national team, Bayindir has found himself firmly rooted to the bench since his arrival from Fenerbahce in a deal worth approximately €5 million. With United focussed on financial sustainability under the new sporting structure, moving on high-earning auxiliary players has become a priority. The club's hierarchy sees the sale of the former Fenerbahce captain as a logical step to free up resources while allowing the player to regain regular first-team football elsewhere.
The details of the Beşiktaş agreement
Negotiations between United and Besiktas have evolved rapidly over recent weeks, leading to a breakthrough that will see Bayindir move to the Black Eagles, Fanatik reports. The Istanbul-based side had previously shown interest during the winter window, but a deal failed to materialise at that stage. However, the persistence of the Besiktas board has finally paid off. Reports indicate that the Turkish side were able to negotiate the financial terms down to a manageable level after initial hurdles regarding the player's salary expectations. It is understood that talks initially stalled when trying to match his current earnings, but a compromise was eventually reached to facilitate the transfer.
The final terms of the deal suggest a "happy ending" for all parties involved in the transaction. Besiktas are expected to pay a fee in the region of €5m, allowing United to recoup their original investment from 2023. Regarding the contractual specifics, the reports add that the goalkeeper demanded around a €3m salary but was talked down to €2m.
A difficult tenure at Old Trafford
Bayindir’s statistics during his time in England reflect a player who struggled to find rhythm amidst limited opportunities. Since joining in September 2023, he had been primarily used as a rotation option behind Andre Onana, who is currently away on loan at Turkish side Trabzonspor. Since his arrival, Bayindir has been involved in 17 matches in all competitions and managed three clean sheets.
While his appearances were fleeting, his professionalism was never questioned by the coaching staff. However, the requirement for a more consistent presence in goal and the club's desire to reshuffle their goalkeeping department meant that his long-term future lay away from Manchester. The decision to sell now is viewed as a proactive move by United to avoid a situation where a valuable asset sits idle on the bench, where Bayindir currently finds himself serving as a back-up to Senne Lammens. For the Turkish international, the chance to lead the defensive line for one of Turkey's most historic clubs offers the perfect platform to revitalise a career that has somewhat plateaued during his stint in the North West of England.
Looking ahead to the summer window
As the transfer window approaches, the formalities of the deal are expected to be completed with minimal fuss. The agreement is so advanced that the player is ready to put pen to paper as soon as the registration period opens.
For United, this sale is just one piece of a much larger puzzle as they look to overhaul the squad. By removing Bayindir’s salary from the books, the club creates additional headroom within the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), which have become a major talking point for Premier League sides. The focus now shifts to finding a suitable replacement who can provide reliable cover for Lammens, likely a homegrown option or a veteran goalkeeper on lower wages. As for Besiktas, they have secured a proven international talent who knows the Super Lig inside out, strengthening their squad for a title charge next season.
