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Revealed: Why Kobbie Mainoo has been left out of Man Utd's 2026-27 Premier League squad list
United submit official squad
Following the closure of the summer transfer window, United have officially submitted their first-team squad to the Premier League for the 2026-27 campaign. League regulations strictly dictate that squads cannot exceed 25 senior players. Furthermore, clubs are permitted a maximum of 17 players who do not fit the established ‘homegrown’ rules.
To qualify as homegrown, a player must have been registered by a club in England or Wales for three entire seasons prior to turning 21. The Red Devils have successfully named eight homegrown players - including Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Mason Mount - alongside 15 who do not meet the criteria to complete Michael Carrick's senior roster.
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Mainoo omission explained
Despite the array of talent submitted, one name was conspicuously absent from the official squad list: Mainoo. The midfielder has endured his fair share of setbacks recently, having been pushed to the periphery by Ruben Amorim during the first half of last season before Carrick restored him to a prominent role.
However, there is absolutely nothing sinister behind Mainoo’s omission. As he was born after the start of 2005, he is officially designated as an Under-21 player for this season. Individuals in this age bracket do not need to be registered in the standard 25-man group and are automatically eligible to feature in the Premier League. Leny Yoro, who turns 21 in November, falls under the same rule and is also missing from the main roster without it affecting his availability.
Next generation ready
With Mainoo and Yoro safely eligible, a wealth of youth talent also sits on the U-21 list with varying first-team prospects. Ayden Heaven, Tyler Fletcher, Shea Lacey, Harry Amass, and summer recruit Tynan Thompson are all technically U-21 and available for selection.
Supporters will also be hoping to see Paraguayan left-back Diego Leon make the step up, while recent arrival Cristian Orozco is another highly rated prospect to watch. Interestingly, Kai Rooney - son of Old Trafford icon Wayne Rooney - is classified as an U-21 player for the first time after becoming a first-year scholar over the summer. Carrick’s own son, Jacey, joins him in the initial stage of the apprenticeship programme.
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Man Utd's Premier League squad
Goalkeepers: Karl Darlow*, Tom Heaton*, Senne Lammens, Dermot Mee*
Defenders: Patrick Dorgu, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire*, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Luke Shaw*
Midfielders: Carlos Baleba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount*, Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Manuel Ugarte
Forwards: Amad Diallo*, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford*, Benjamin Sesko, Joshua Zirkzee
* - classified as homegrown
U-21 squad:
Goalkeepers: Cameron Byrne-Hughes, Jake Ford, Charlie Hardy, Elyh Harrison**, Fred Heath, Solomon Honor**, Kit Margetson, Will Murdock, Zachary Watson
Defenders: Harry Amass, Dan Armer, Harley Emsden-James, Idris Fabiyi, Ayden Heaven, Yuel Helafu, Gazimagamed Ibragimov, Jaydan Kamason, Godwill Kukonki, Connor Laurie, Diego Leon, Rafe McCormack, Albert Mills, Reece Munro, Jayden Ngwashi, Samuel O’Brien, James Overy, Dante Plunkett, Jacob Watson, Leny Yoro
Midfielders: Nathaniel Junior Brown, Jaume Camacho Sidos, Jacey Carrick, Edson De Jonge-Seiros, Jacob Devaney**, Jayce Fitzgerald**, Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher, Amir Ibragimov, Sekou Kone**, Kobbie Mainoo, Finley McAllister, Jay McEvoy, Harlem McLaughlin, Jack Moorhouse**, Jodie Nganga, Cristian Orozco, Jariyah Shah, Pharell Silvester, Jim Thwaites, Emmanuel Ziro
Forwards: Noah Ajayi, Neithan Barbosa, Gabriele Biancheri, Enzo Kana Biyik, Shea Lacey, Samuel Lusale, Bendito Mantato, Ashton Missin, Camron Mpofu, Victor Musa, Chido Obi**, Kai Rooney, Tynan Thompson, Ethan Wheatley**
**- currently out on loan
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