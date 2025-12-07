Manchester City v Manchester United - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
Richie Mills

Man City women's player ratings vs Leicester: Khadija Shaw to the rescue! Man City talisman and inspired Kerolin get WSL leaders out of trouble

Khadija Shaw's brace secured Manchester City an unconvincing 3-0 victory at a resolute Leicester City to extend their lead at the top of the Women's Super League. The City talisman was so wasteful in front of goal before bagging two late efforts in the last 15 minutes on Sunday. And substitute Kerolin capped off a fine cameo with a smart finish in second-half stoppage time to ensure City's best-ever start to a WSL season.

Right from the off, City dominated possession and had the lion's share of the chances, while Leicester were content to get players behind the ball and soak up pressure. Shaw missed the first of many chances early on when her scuffed shot hit the side netting, before Vivianne Miedema stung the hands of inspired Foxes goalkeeper Janina Leitzig. The Jamaica international spurned multiple gilt-edged opportunities from close range, with Miedema also denied on numerous occasions.

The home side improved in an attacking sense in the second half, but once again it was Shaw who went close for the visitors when her header looped onto the roof of the net. But the 28-year-old finally broke Leicester's hearts when she pounced upon a mistake by Celeste Boureille and fired home 16 minutes from time. The contest was well and truly over when Shaw headed in her second in the 84th minute to take her tally to eight for the season. City, who added a third through the lively Kerolin in the 94th minute, are now six points clear of Chelsea in second but the Blues can cut that gap to three if they beat Everton on Sunday afternoon.

GOAL rates Manchester City's players from King Power Stadium...

  • Manchester City v Manchester United - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Ayaka Yamashita (6/10):

    Had virtually nothing to do, other than passing the ball to her team-mates and firing long balls forward. This was a training run for the keeper.

    Kerstin Casparij (6/10):

    Was never troubled in a defensive capacity and got forward with wanton abandon but didn't do much to move the needle in the game.

    Jade Rose (6/10):

    The statistics of 29 shots to Leicester's two tell it all. The centre-back had precious little to do, in truth.

    Rebecca Knaak (7/10):

    Continues to be a right handful in the air, both in attack and defence. Is a commanding figure at the back.

    Leila Ouhabi (7/10):

    Looked comfortable in possession and whenever the ball came her way, she dealt with it.

    • Advertisement
  • Manchester City v Manchester United - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Yui Hasegawa (6/10):

    Needed to have more style to her substance but did some nice touches to free up her team-mates.

    Laura Blindkilde Brown (6/10):

    Some of her passing in the centre of the park could have been a bit quicker but she stopped some of Leicester's rare attacks with some combative play.

    Vivianne Miedema (7/10)

    In the first half, her trickery came closest to unlocking Leicester's dogged defence. Her effectiveness waned in the second half, though.

  • Manchester City v Manchester United - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Aoba Fujino (6/10):

    Ran at Leicester's defence with wilful glee but found it hard to bypass their low block in the box. 

    Khadija Shaw (7/10):

    The division's top striker popped up with a timely goal in the 74th minute and then again 10 minutes later. But before then, she missed a hatful of chances in a frustrating display. However, you only need a second or two to have a successful game in attack.

    Lauren Hemp (6/10):

    She was well shackled as Leicester's defence repeatedly doubled up on her. But got an assist late on for Shaw's second.

  • Subs & Manager

    Grace Clinton (4/10):

    Did precious little off the bench.

    Kerolin (8/10):

    Added some extra quality and dynamism off the bench and got the crucial assist for City's opener. Scored a sublime late goal to cap off a brilliant cameo.

    Iman Beney (N/A):

    Had too little time to make an impact.

    Andree Jeglertz (6/10):

    His side didn't show enough creativity or imagination to unlock Leicester's defence for long periods but her substitutions, particularly Kerolin, helped City get the job done. They won but they weren't entirely convincing.

WSL
Leicester City WFC crest
Leicester City WFC
LEI
London City Lionesses crest
London City Lionesses
LCL
WSL
Manchester City Women crest
Manchester City Women
MCI
Aston Villa Women crest
Aston Villa Women
AVL