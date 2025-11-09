Khadija Shaw Man City HICGetty/GOAL
Man City women's player ratings vs Everton: Khadija Shaw and Vivianne Miedema on target while Ayaka Yamashita stands tall to secure top spot in WSL

Manchester City capitalised on Chelsea's draw with Arsenal 24 hours earlier to go top of the Women's Super League after a closely contested 2-1 victory over Everton on Sunday. The visitors were made to work for all three points, but good finishing by Vivianne Miedema and Khadija Shaw, coupled with some smart stops by Ayaka Yamashita in between the sticks, ensured City would leave Merseyside with the win.

City took the initiative early on and threatened to take the lead within moments of the game kicking off. Just two minutes in, the visitors should have gone ahead when a loose ball bounced kindly to Shaw six-yards out, but the Jamaican could only direct a low effort at Emily Ramsey in the Toffees’ net.

A Yamashita clearance would eventually lead to the opener 20 minutes in as the City attack found the key to unlocking the stubborn Everton defence. Making a run from midfield beyond Rion Ishikawa, Miedema was slipped in by the creative Iman Beney and curled low and beyond the onrushing Ramsey.

Despite City taking a 1-0 advantage, you could not write off Brian Sorensen’s side, and with five minutes to go until half-time, Rebecca Knaak misjudged a long ball over the top and was left deserted in the middle of the park. Toni Payne took advantage and carried the ball wide before whipping in a low cross to Kelly Gago who, with a spectacular back-heel, flicked the ball cleverly into the corner.

The half-time break allowed Andree Jeglertz to have a word with his players, and City began the second period with added impetus. Ten minutes after the interval, Leia Ouahabi’s efforts down the left were finally rewarded when Shaw met her cross to the back post and thundered a header past the helpless Ramsey.

Looking to put the game beyond doubt, Shaw’s class began to show and on the hour mark, the talismanic forward’s deft flick sent Miedema in behind, but the WSL’s record goal-scorer could only flash wide. The visitors were almost punished moments later when Ornella Vignola left Laura Blindkilde Brown and Gracie Prior for dead with a beautiful Cruyff-turn and smacked the upright with a vicious effort from distance.

The Everton pressure continued and Yamashita produced a stunning stop from Hikaru Kitagawa to prevent the hosts grabbing an equaliser.

GOAL rates City's players from Goodison Park...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Ayaka Yamashita (8/10):

    Read danger well and swept up passes sent through to Payne by Everton expertly. Made a number of top saves to resist the Toffees' pressure.

    Kerstin Casparij (8/10):

    The City captain worked tirelessly and was superb in attack and defence for the away side.

    Jade Rose (7/10):

    Was strong at the back and helped City maintain their lead in the closing stages. 

    Rebecca Knaak (5/10):

    Making her first appearance of the season, the German defender looked rusty and was caught out by Payne for Everton's goal.

    Leila Ouahabi (8/10):

    The left-back produced the winning assist for City when she chased down Fujino's pass.

    Midfield

    Laura Blindkilde Brown (6/10):

    Started well, but became overrun in the middle of the park when Everton grew into the game.

    Yui Hasegawa (7/10):

    As usual, Hasegawa was particularly tidy in midfield and helped City retain control late on.

    Vivianne Miedema (7/10):

    A constant threat with her intelligent runs into the box and took her goal well to give City the lead. Faded in the second-half.

    Attack

    Iman Beney (7/10):

    Provided a nice assist for Miedema's opener and was bright down the City right.

    Khadija Shaw (8/10):

    A menace for the Everton defenders and should have scored more than just the one. The striker's header proved to be the difference, but she will curse at least two chances that went begging.

    Aoba Fujino (7/10):

    The quietest of the City front-line, but never stopped running and almost set up Hemp for a late third.

  • Subs & Manager

    Gracie Prior (7/10):

    Came on for the struggling Knaak and helped steady a previously shaky City defence.

    Lauren Hemp (7/10):

    Came on for the final 30 minutes and almost secured all three points with a late curling effort.

    Sydney Lohmann (6/10):

    Replaced Miedema to offer a more defensive option in midfield.

    Grace Clinton (6/10):

    Came on to carry the ball up the pitch when City were under pressure.

    Andree Jeglertz (6/10):

    The three points are most important, but the City boss will not be best pleased with how his side almost surrendered their spot at the top.

