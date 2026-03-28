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Man City women's player ratings vs Man Utd: Vivianne Miedema steals the show as WSL champions-elect run riot at Old Trafford

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V. Miedema
K. Casparij
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Vivianne Miedema stole the show as Manchester City ran riot at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, humbling Manchester United in a dominant 3-0 win to take one big step towards their first Women's Super League title in 10 years. Two headers in two first half minutes from Miedema got City off to a flying start and established a comfortable lead that would never slip, as Kerstin Casparij wrapped things up after the break to move Andree Jeglertz's side 11 points clear at the top of the table.

When the team news was revealed ahead of kick-off, it felt ominous for United. The Red Devils could only name two senior outfield players to the bench and had played out a demanding Champions League first leg against Bayern Munich just three days prior. City, meanwhile, were fresh and stronger than last time out, having welcomed back their four Asian Cup representatives, three of whom slotted into the starting XI. That feeling played out in the opening 20 minutes, as City dominated their hosts, attacking relentlessly to earn a deserved 2-0 advantage.

Seconds after Lauren Hemp had curled an effort against the crossbar, Miedema broke the deadlock, flicking a near post header over Phallon Tullis-Joyce with 17 minutes on the clock. Within seconds, it was 2-0, Miedema with another header, this time from Casparij's dinked cross which found her Netherlands team-mate, the WSL's all-time top goal-scorer, totally unmarked in the box with the United defence all at sea. Rebecca Knaak thought she had a third not long after, too, only for her header to be disallowed for reasons that escaped most in attendance.

That reprieve kept United in an affair that was largely passing them by, until Casparij put the result beyond doubt shortly after half time. Her finish at the back post rounded off a superbly swift counter attack from City, started by Miedema's clever pass to release Hemp and continued by the winger's brilliant cross from the left wing, which was drilled into the back of the net by the right-back.

It was a scoreline that reflected events. While United were uncompetitive in a defeat that leaves their chances of securing a European spot in real peril, City are now on the very brink of a first WSL title in 10 years thanks to brilliance they were able to showcase wonderfully here, on enemy territory.

GOAL rates Man City's players from Old Trafford...

  • Manchester United v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Ayaka Yamashita (6/10):

    Didn't have many saves to make but was quite shaky when it came to collecting crosses. Fortunately for her, those errors went unpunished.

    Kerstin Casparij (9/10):

    Brilliant in attack and defence. Lovely cross for Miedema's second, lovely finish for City's third.

    Jade Rose (8/10):

    A solid part of a City defence that didn't give United's attack a sniff of goal.

    Rebecca Knaak (8/10):

    Showcased her great partnership with Rose in another strong display. Unlucky not to have a goal when her header that was disallowed for reasons unknown to most.

    Alex Greenwood (8/10):

    Got up and down the pitch well, to the extent that she almost scored in the opening seconds. Delivered brilliant corners, including the one headed in by Miedema to break the deadlock.

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  • Manchester United v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Sam Coffey (8/10):

    Covered so much ground, won most of her duels and was excellent in possession.

    Yui Hasegawa (7/10):

    A very tidy return to club action. Fantastic on the ball and really could've had a goal, only to put a great chance wide.

    Vivianne Miedema (9/10):

    Superb in all areas. Scored two great headers, played a sublime pass in the build-up to the third goal and did a lot of work out of possession, too, winning most of her duels.

  • Manchester United v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Aoba Fujino (7/10):

    Wasn't as central to City's attacking play as others but still caused some real problems when involved and could've had a goal early on. Worked hard off the ball, too.

    Khadija Shaw (7/10):

    Didn't have many chances of her own, bar a shot that forced Tullis-Joyce into a great save and a cross from Hemp that she slid in for but just missed. Didn't get frustrated, though, doing a lot of other good work in and out of possession to help the team plenty.

    Lauren Hemp (8/10):

    Ran riot down the left all afternoon, delivering some excellent crosses, including the one netted by Casparij.

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  • Manchester United v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Kerolin (7/10):

    Introduced for Miedema in the final 20 minutes, when the game was petering out into a comfortable win for City. Still, she showed some nice glimpses in a rare opportunity in a central position, exhibiting her excellent close control and quick footwork to evade challenges and get City moving forward.

    Mary Fowler (N/A):

    On for the final few minutes.

    Andree Jeglertz (8/10):

    Had some tough selection calls to make as players returned from the Asian Cup and got them all spot on as his side romped to a brilliant win.

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