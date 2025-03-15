Man City women's player ratings vs Chelsea: Khadija Shaw fluffs her lines as Yui Hasegawa's nightmare moment gifts League Cup to Blues

Nick Cushing failed to deliver a trophy on his return as City boss after the Japan international's unfortunate own goal proved costly.

Chelsea came out on top in the first of four consecutive matches against Manchester City, lifting the Women's League Cup after a narrow 2-1 win that saw Yui Hasegawa slice into her own net with just 13 minutes left on the clock.

It would be Sonia Bompastor's side who would take an early lead in the final - Ramirez racing onto Lauren James' pinpoint through ball and although Ayaka Yamashita kept out the Colombian's low shot, the ball ricocheted off Laia Aleixandri and back into the forward's path to allow her to tap into an empty net.

City improved after the goal and forced Hannah Hampton into two smart saves, with Leila Ouahabi and Aoba Fujino both going close, before Ramirez then squandered the chance to make it two on the counter, wastefully hitting the side netting after dribbling past Yamashita.

Nick Cushing, back in the City dugout on an interim basis following the shock dismissal of Gareth Taylor, will have demanded more from his side at half-time and after a scare that saw Yamashita make an impressive save from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, they forced the equaliser.

Fujino was given room to drive forward into the box and unleashed a powerful effort that took Hampton by surprise at her near post, crashing into the net to make it 1-1. And City could've been in front soon after - Khadija Shaw, who had a frustrating afternoon by her exceptionally high standards, only managing to shoot straight at Hampton when put through on goal.

City would ultimately pay for the missed chances, and in heartbreaking circumstances. With just 13 minutes of normal time remaining, Hasegawa swung her left foot at Ramirez's cross from the right and inadvertently sent the ball looping past a helpless Yamashita and in.

There would be no way back for City from there, with Chelsea seeing out the final minutes to get their hands on the first silverware of the season.

GOAL rates Man City's players from Pride Park...