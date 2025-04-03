Man City ready to upset PSG with free transfer move for prolific youth striker Mahamadou Sangare as they hatch plan involving City Football Group loan
Manchester City are keen to prise PSG youngster Mahamadou Sangare away and then send him on loan to fellow City Football Group side Troyes.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- PSG wonderkid Sangare out of contract this summer
- Man City want to acquire him on a free transfer
- Will loan him to fellow City Football Group club Troyes