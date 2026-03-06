'He's too relaxed' - Man City target told he 'lacks determination' despite his 'outstanding season' at Borussia Dortmund

Speaking on the Flatterball podcast, Kruse offered a blunt assessment of Nmecha’s playstyle. While he praised the midfielder as a "tall, lanky" threat similar to Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka, he noted a lack of "absolute will" in duels.

"He’s obviously taken the next step at Dortmund," he said. "He’s a similar type of player to Leon Goretzka. He’s also a tall, lanky guy. And strong in the air. He also makes those runs forward and those deep runs. I think you can compare him and Leon a bit. He’s having an outstanding season in Dortmund.

"When I watch Felix Nmecha, I sometimes get the feeling that he's a bit too relaxed. I don't think that's the case with him. But from the outside, it looks as if he's sometimes a bit indifferent and lacks a bit of dynamism.

"He lacks the determination or the absolute will to tackle someone in a defensive duel. He wants to solve everything with his passing game and is reluctant to slide tackle. Whether that's enough for the national team and Julian Nagelsmann's system, and whether it will work out, I don't know. But he should play a role."