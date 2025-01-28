Man City told to brace for 40-point deduction if found guilty in FFP case but automatic relegation ruled out as potential punishment for Premier League champions
Manchester City have been warned to brace for a 40-point deduction in their FFP case, but automatic Premier League relegation is being ruled out.
- Blues locked in Financial Fair Play battle
- At least 115 charges hanging over the Etihad
- Hearing concluded and verdict due shortly