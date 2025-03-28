Man City set to launch huge £125m bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz after club chiefs reject Pep Guardiola's pitch to pursue stunning Jude Bellingham deal with Real Madrid
Manchester City are ready to bid £125 million ($162m) for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz after learning it is 'impossible' to sign Jude Bellingham.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man City to bid £125m for Wirtz
- Guardiola wanted Bellingham
- 'Impossible' to sign Real Madrid man