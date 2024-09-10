manchester city-premier league-trophy-20240519(C)Getty Images
Chris Burton

Man City told title rivals Arsenal & Liverpool are already hoping for FFP points deduction to 'derail' bid for five-in-a-row after perfect start to Premier League season - with hearing on 115 charges looming

Manchester CityPremier League

Manchester City’s title rivals may already be clinging to the hope of an FFP points deduction “derailing” the reigning Premier League champions.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Guardiola overseen has era of dominance
  • History books rewritten at Etihad Stadium
  • Threat of sanctions continues to loom large
Article continues below