Man City simply too good for Borussia Dortmund as Niko Kovac & Co admit they were 'outplayed' by Pep Guardiola's world-class team

City extended their formidable Champions League home form with a convincing 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund, handing the German side their first defeat in the competition. The English star Foden opened the scoring after 22 minutes before the Norwegian hero Haaland, captaining City for the night, once again punished his former club with a clinical finish for 2-0 at the end of the first half.

City controlled large portions of the match with their trademark tempo and positional play, leaving Dortmund frequently pinned deep and struggling to regain composure. Foden struck again early in the second half, capping another sweeping attacking phase to make it 3-0, before Waldemar Anton pulled one back for Dortmund in the 72nd minute. Any hope of a late push evaporated when Rayan Cherki restored City's three-goal cushion in stoppage time.

It was a performance that not only highlighted City’s depth and structure, but also showed the gulf between a side pushing for European glory and a Dortmund team still trying to establish consistency under Kovac.