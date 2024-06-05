Man City rinsed by Domino's Pizza again as company cheekily responds to Cityzens beginning legal action against Premier League

Getty ImagesMitchell FrettonMan City rinsed by Domino's Pizza again as company cheekily responds to Cityzens beginning legal action against Premier LeagueManchester CityPremier LeaguePremier League champions Manchester City have been brutally trolled by Domino's on social media.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan City taking legal action against Premier LeagueComes during own investigation for 115 chargesDomino's share hilarious joke on XArticle continues below