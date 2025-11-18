AFP
Man City's Rayan Cherki warned he has 'no chance' of going to 2026 World Cup by ex-France manager
Cherki establishing himself as a key City star
Cherki struggled with a thigh injury at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, but has started to feature regularly in Pep Guardiola's team since recovering.
He has appeared in nine matches across all competitions for the Cityzens, registering three goals and as many assists. Cherki is slowly establishing himself as a key member of the City squad and is building an understanding with Erling Haaland, having set up both of the Norwegian's goals against Bournemouth in the Premier League earlier this month.
Guardiola is extremely pleased with Cherki's progress, as he told reporters: "Rayan is one of the most talented players I have ever seen in my career. His talent… he is top. The question is how he settles and how he needs to read actions. He started well at the Club World Cup but then had a few weeks off. I have the feeling most of the time when the ball comes to him, the situation is better. But not all the time you have to do exceptional things - just play football. He has something. He is a player who doesn't feel pressure. He is like a street player. He wants the ball when he doesn't have it. But he is here a short time - he needs a little bit of time because in football you learn to play with your mates. But these types of players are intelligent. They see everything."
- AFP
Mbappe hails Cherki as 'special talent'
France captain and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has also heaped praise on the 22-year-old: "He's a special talent. I think he has a gift, which he's making the most of. It's an innate, spectacular talent. He's integrated very well into the group and into Manchester City, which isn't easy. I hope he continues like this. He's started well with us. Now he has the opportunity to return, and I hope he's as good as he was at Manchester City."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Domenech not convinced
However, there is one person who is still not convinced by Cherki's talent. Former France manager Raymond Domenech has warned the City star that he won't make it to Deschamps' 2026 World Cup squad.
Speaking to L’Equipe de Greg, Domenech said: "(Maghnes) Akliouche, (Michael) Olise, and (Christopher) Nkunku are his direct competition… he has no chance. Everything depends on what he does at Manchester City, if they go far, if he plays a few games, comes on at the end of some games, a little 15 minutes here and there."
- Getty Images Sport
'I'm not a stats guy'
Cherki recently shared what he brings to the City team, while describing himself as an 'old school footballer'. "I’m not a stats guy. I think that you can see that in the way that I play football," he said to TF1. "I’m an old-school footballer, and the ‘old-school’ didn’t look at stats. I know that nowadays, that element is very important."
He also dismissed comparisons with a City legend, adding: "I'm not Kevin De Bruyne, he is the legend. I'm here to help the team and to write my own story. I hope to win all the time with the team. When I spoke with Pep, he wanted me - he was very, very clear. Pep told me, 'when you have the ball, you are free', which is very good for me because it's my first quality to help the team."
Advertisement