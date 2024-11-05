Man City player ratings vs Sporting CP: Erling Haaland humiliated by hat-trick hero Viktor Gyokeres as Man Utd-bound Ruben Amorim fires Pep Guardiola warning of what's to come in Champions League thrashing

The Norwegian striker wasted numerous chances in Lisbon, including a missed penalty, but his fellow Scandinavian showed no mercy

Ruben Amorim won the hearts and minds of Manchester United fans a week before taking charge at Old Trafford as he masterminded an incredible 4-1 win over Manchester City in his final home game with Sporting CP before heading to England. Amorim's coaching quality could be witnessed in the stupendous second goal his side scored on Tuesday, but this was also a night when Viktor Gyokeres demonstrated his striking prowess to the world, embarrassing Erling Haaland in the process.

An alert Phil Foden robbed the ball high up the pitch to fire City into a third-minute lead and the visitors could have put the game beyond doubt in the opening half an hour. Bernardo Silva went close and Haaland had three opportunities, shanking a volley off target and being thwarted by both goalkeeper Franco Israel and his nemesis Gyokeres, who cleared the Norwegian's header off the line.

City paid for their wastefulness as Gyokeres made amends for missing an earlier sitter by equalising before the break. City were then blown apart by two incisive moves within moments of the second half starting, as Maximiliano Araújo completed a ridiculous team move and Gyokeres bagged a penalty.

City were given a spot-kick of their own for an accidental handball by Ousmane Diomande which was harsh on Sporting to say the least. Haaland, however, hit the bar and then Sporting won another penalty, allowing Gyokeres the chance to complete his treble. He duly took it.

