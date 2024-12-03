Pep Howe ElonGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man City & Newcastle told they should be allowed to spend freely by 'godfather of PSR' as comparison with Elon Musk's 'personal wealth' made

Premier LeagueManchester CityNewcastleTransfers

Manchester City and Newcastle United should be able to spend more freely in the transfer market, according to the 'godfather of PSR'.

  • 'Godfather' of PSR says state-owned clubs should spend freely
  • De Marco fought Mendy's case against the Cityzens
  • Comparison made with billionaire Musk
