Mateo Kovacic Man City FA Cup 2025AFP
Jude Summerfield

Man City midfielder Mateo Kovacic admits club can still have a better season than most by winning FA Cup and believes former Premier League champions are finally 'catching up again'

M. KovacicManchester CityCrystal Palace vs Manchester CityCrystal PalaceFA Cup

Kovacic claims City have turned a corner after going unbeaten since March as they aim to finish the domestic season by lifting the FA Cup.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • City aiming to save season at Wembley
  • Take on Crystal Palace on Saturday
  • Kovacic has lost four FA Cup finals
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match