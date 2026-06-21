Man Utd legend & former Man City boss Mark Hughes heartbroken following death of son at 38

The football world has rallied around Hughes after the loss of Alex was announced. In a statement issued via the League Managers Association (LMA), the former Wales manager expressed the profound grief felt by his family following the tragedy.

"Jill and I are totally heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected loss of our beloved son Alex," the statement read in full. "Alex was a wonderful son, brother to Curtis and Xenna, devoted husband and father to Jessica and their two beautiful children Sebastian and Leonardo. Alex was Player Recruitment Lead at Grimsby Town FC, and had many good friends and colleagues. He will be so deeply missed by us all. We ask for privacy during this sad time as we come to terms with our family’s loss."