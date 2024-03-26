Man City face ‘immediate relegation’ if found guilty of 115 FFP charges, claims football finance expert as he reveals huge points deduction which club might accept
Manchester City could be relegated from the Premier League if the club are found guilty of breaching financial rules, a football finance expert says.
- City face 115 charges over financial rules
- Calls for Premier League holders to be relegated
- Expert says they may accept points deduction