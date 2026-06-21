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Man City icon Kyle Walker & wife Annie Kilner welcome their fifth child
A new addition to the Walker family
As per The Sun, former Man City and England star Walker, who is now on the books of Burnley, was present for the birth as the couple welcomed their first daughter after previously having four sons together.
Kilner confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, saying: “Our precious baby girl is here safe. Speechless with the amount of love we all feel and the joy she’s already brought to our family.”
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Overcoming off-field challenges
Walker recently suggested that the national media had overstepped the mark regarding the coverage of his personal life. Walker expressed disappointment that his wife, whom he described as "a normal girl from Sheffield", and their children had been hounded by paparazzi during a turbulent period for the marriage.
Despite the external noise, the couple has remained focused on their growing family. A source added to The Sun that "Kyle and Annie are over the moon to have welcomed a little girl into the family home," and that they are ready to begin this new chapter on "cloud nine".
International retirement and career shift
On the pitch, Walker has also seen major changes recently. The 35-year-old announced his retirement from international football in March after a stellar career with the Three Lions. Walker earned 96 caps for England, making his debut against Spain in 2011 and appearing in five major tournaments, spanning from Euro 2016 to Euro 2024.
Upon stepping away from the national team, Walker said: “Playing for England has always been the greatest honour of my career. Every time I pulled on the shirt it meant a huge amount to me and my family. After a lot of thought, this feels like the right moment to step away and allow the next generation of players to come through.” He has since taken up a role as a columnist, offering expert insight into the national team's progress under Thomas Tuchel.
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The future at Burnley and beyond
Walker is currently plying his trade at Burnley, where he remains under contract until the summer of 2027. While he continues to play at the highest level, the veteran full-back is also preparing for life after football by working on his coaching badges. He has expressed a desire to give back to the game, particularly in helping younger players navigate the mental challenges of professional sport.
Reflecting on his future, Walker explained that he wants to have coaching as a "string to my bow", even if he isn't certain about entering management immediately. For now, his focus will likely remain on his responsibilities at Turf Moor and his expanding family at home, as he and his wife adjust to life with five children.