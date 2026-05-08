Pay Bunny her money! Man City making a huge mistake letting Khadija Shaw leave as Chelsea close in on WSL's top scorer

All of it makes Shaw one of the very best centre-forwards in the women's game, if not the best. Indeed, after she scored the quickest hat-trick in WSL history against Tottenham back in March, Spurs boss Martin Ho didn't hesitate to call her "the best forward in the world by a mile".

It's what makes it so surprising that City have not made it an absolute must to tie her down to a new deal, at a club at which she wants to stay. The Guardian report cited the length of the new contract as the main 'stumbling block' in negotiations, without specifics on what was preferred on each side.

Regardless, the lack of an greement means City will now lose a truly world-class footballer who will be almost impossible to replace. Players like Shaw, and certainly strikers like Shaw, do not come along every day. Across Europe's top five leagues, no one has scored more goals than the 29-year-old since her move to City in 2021. That's the kind of player you keep around, no matter what.