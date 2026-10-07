Shock return! Man City and Spain legend David Silva comes out of retirement at 40 to join Hong Kong Premier League side Supreme Sha Tin

In a development that few fans saw coming, David Silva has decided to lace up his boots once again after more than three years away from the professional game. The former Spanish international had originally called time on his illustrious career following a severe knee injury sustained while playing for Real Sociedad, but the lure of a new challenge in Asia has proven too strong to resist.

The news was confirmed by his new club, who expressed their excitement at landing one of the most decorated players in modern history. In a statement posted to their official Instagram account, the club proclaimed: 'Yo! Absolute madness! We are officially announcing that the legendary Spanish No. 21 midfielder, David Silva, has officially joined Supreme Sha Tin!'

Silva’s transition back into the professional environment will begin immediately, though the club noted that he will require a period of adaptation. The social media update further explained: 'David Silva will be in Hong Kong soon to settle in, link up with squad training, and build up to peak match fitness before making his pitch debut. Stay tuned! Our ‘Founding Members’ hit the jackpot on this one! You’ll get exclusive priority access to watch training sessions, plus a 1-on-1 photo op!'







