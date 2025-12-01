Getty Images Sport
Man City summer signing wants OUT! England hopeful James Trafford desperate for January exit just five months after sealing Etihad switch
Trafford helped Burnley keep 30 clean sheets in special 2024-25
Trafford emerged as one of England’s brightest prospects after helping Burnley secure promotion from the Championship in 2024-25. Featuring in all but one league game, the Cumbrian ‘keeper helped the Clarets record 30 clean sheets in the last campaign - a joint all-time English league record with Port Vale in 1953-54.
Scott Parker’s side conceded just 16 league goals in 46 games with Trafford between the sticks, amassing 100 points as the Lancashire outfit finished second behind Leeds United, who finished top thanks to their superior goal difference. Daniel Farke’s men scored a whopping 95 league goals last term, with Burnley netting 69.
Former England U21 goalkeeper was close to joining Newcastle
Following his heroics for Burnley, Trafford was close to joining Newcastle United in the summer as Eddie Howe’s side looked to strengthen their goalkeeping department following last season’s Carabao Cup success.
However, City used a matching rights clause which allowed them to pip the Magpies to the signing of Trafford, having developed the former England Under-21 shot-stopper before selling him to Burnley in 2023.
Trafford loses starting berth to Italy shot-stopper Donnarumma
But after starting City’s first three Premier League games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion, Trafford has since lost his place in the starting XI to Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Donnarumma joined Guardiola’s side from European champions Paris Saint-Germain after losing his own starting berth to Lucas Chevalier - a summer arrival from Ligue 1 side Lille.
The Italy international has since made 14 appearances in all competitions for 10-time league champions City, with Trafford being forced to watch on from the substitutes bench. The former Bolton Wanderers ace has been used in the cup competitions, starting the Carabao Cup victories over Huddersfield Town and Swansea City.
Trafford’s last appearance came in City’s 2-0 reverse against Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League last Tuesday, in a match which saw manager Guardiola make 10 changes to his starting lineup.
Report claims 23-year-old wants exit to keep World Cup hopes alive
And now according to the Daily Mail, Trafford is reportedly plotting a departure when the January transfer window opens next month. The report claims Newcastle are expected to show their interest in doing a deal with City, who may also lose fellow goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.
Once a reliable No. 2, the 32-year-old has slipped down the City pecking order following the summer arrivals of Trafford, Donnarumma and Marcus Bettinelli, who joined from Chelsea.
The report concludes by claiming Trafford is worried about losing his place in the England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with manager Thomas Tuchel having stressed the importance of playing regularly in order to make the plane for North America next summer.
Donnarumma accused of feigning injury ahead of Fulham match
Donnarumma is expected to start again when City travel to Fulham in the league on Tuesday. The 26-year-old has made headlines before the match after being accused of feigning injury to “bend the rules” by Leeds boss Farke following Saturday’s meeting between the two teams.
After Leeds fought back from a two-goal deficit to draw level with City thanks to efforts from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, Donnarumma went down to receive treatment in a two-minute spell which allowed manager Guardiola to call his players to the touchline and issue fresh instructions. City went on to win the game 3-2 when Phil Foden scored his second goal of the game in stoppage time.
“Everyone knows why he [Donnarumma] went down,” said Farke. “It is not the elephant in the room. Why he went down it was obvious. It is within the rules. It is smart. If I like it? If it's within the sense of fair play? If it should be like this I will keep to myself. It is up to the authorities to find a solution. I ask the fourth official at this point if you want to do something. Our hands are tied.
“If we don't educate our players in football what to do in terms of fair play and sportsmanship and whatever and if we just try to bend the rules and even do a fake injury in order to do an additional team talk, it is not what I like personally. But if it is within the rules I can't complain.”
