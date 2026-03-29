Malo Gusto defends 'top manager' Liam Rosenior amid Chelsea crisis

Gusto told ESPN: "I think he [Rosenior] is a top coach, I saw that a lot of people criticised him. I think he is a top person first of all, a top manager as well and as you say, he is young. He is a lot of things for the future, but if he is the Chelsea manager it is because he has the talent for this. For us as a team, we have to believe in him, believe in the way we play, to stick to our plan and see how it goes.

"He is a good person, he is really honest, really simple, you can see that he is really passionate. "He wants to share it with us his passion for football and I feel like I want to play for him, I want to show my best when he puts me on the pitch."