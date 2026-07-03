‘I still see him as a little boy’ - Inside Malik Tillman’s emotional World Cup moment with the family that watched him become a USMNT hero

Anja Tillman can't quite put a number on how many times she watched her son's now-famous free kick. In the hours after Malik Tillman struck it with his right foot, her social media feeds filled with replays - English broadcasts, Spanish broadcasts, edits set to music. She watched them all, over and over, not just to see the goal again, but to relive it.

"My Instagram is going crazy," she tells GOAL with a smile. "I only see his free kick. There were videos explaining how hard it was!"

The best video, though, was one that popped up almost immediately. It starts centered in on the U.S. Men's National Team midfielder as he approaches the ball. Then, even before it hits the back of the net, the camera quickly pans. It focuses instead on Anja and Malik's older brother, Los Angeles FC star Timothy. Anja has tears in her eyes. Timothy is smiling ear to ear. 'Malik did it, ' they were thinking. They did it, too.

That free kick will only be one of many memories from this summer that the Tillman family will reflect on down the line. That's because these summers don't come around often. With Malik in Leverkusen and Timothy in Los Angeles, the Tillman family doesn't get to spend nearly enough time together. This summer, they have. Such is the magic of a World Cup.

"Right before we drove to the first game," Timothy Tillman tells GOAL, "I was just talking to [my mom], my girlfriend and our agent. I was just asking them, 'Who would have thought that we would have been here in LA, I would live here, and we would go to a World Cup game to watch Malik play?'"

The Tillmans are a long way from Nuremberg. They're creating memories beyond their wildest dreams. And, this summer, while the youngest among them is living out his own World Cup dream, his family is making the most of the moment in more ways than one.

"Seeing him there at the World Cup is so special," Anja Tillman says, fighting back emotions. "I still see him as a little boy."

That little boy is an American sports hero now. He solidified that status on Wednesday night.