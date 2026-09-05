Malick Fofana reveals Sunderland ambitions after Mikel Arteta blocks Arsenal transfer

Sunderland secured one of the most intriguing deals of the summer transfer window by landing 21-year-old winger Fofana from Olympique Lyon. The deal, worth approximately £30 million, saw the Black Cats beat out significant competition to land the highly-rated Belgium international. Intriguingly, Fofana’s career path could have looked very different had Arteta given the green light for a move to North London. Arsenal were offered the chance to sign the Belgian last week as they scoured the market for attacking reinforcements following the departures of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

The Gunners had identified Julian Alvarez as their primary target, but once it became clear that the Argentine was staying at Atletico Madrid, attention briefly turned to Fofana. However, reports suggest that Arteta was concerned about Fofana's ability to adapt to the physical demands of the Premier League in the immediate term. The Arsenal hierarchy was also hesitant because they would have preferred a loan deal with an option to buy, whereas Lyon were strictly looking for a permanent sale to balance their own books.