Malen: "I joined Roma on Koeman's recommendation. Italian football suits me"

"It’s really special; I come from a small village. I’ve always had Dutch national team shirts, but this is a unique opportunity for me. I’ll never forget my debut (6 September 2019, Germany v Netherlands 2–4; came on for Marten de Roon and scored straight away, ed.). But I want more. I’ve just spoken to Ruud van Nistelrooy about the areas where I still need to improve. I’m always there, whether as a substitute or a starter. I always want to make an impact. Even if I don’t play, I still manage to give my all."