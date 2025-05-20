'They're in major trouble' - Ruben Amorim's 'rigid' playing style under scrutiny amid Man Utd's ongoing struggles as ex-Red Devils coach warns of 'bleak' Bruno Fernandes situation
Ruben Amorim's playing style at Manchester United has been called into question as a former coach explained their inconsistent performances.
- United still struggling in Premier League
- Amorim has guided them to UEL final
- Ex-coach warned 'major trouble' may come