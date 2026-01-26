Watch out, Real Madrid! Lyon boss makes Endrick request after Brazilian's stunning start to life with Ligue 1 side

Endrick provided the assist for Abner Vinicius' winning goal in Lyon's 2-1 win over Brest and followed that up with a hat-trick in Sunday's resounding 5-2 victory at Metz. The 19-year-old's performances have seen Fonseca lodge a request for the board to negotiate with Real Madrid to extend Endrick's loan spell beyond the end of the season.

While the initial agreement was for Endrick to remain at Parc OL until the summer, Fonseca is hoping that Lyon and Real Madrid can come to an agreement that would see the teenage striker remain at the club until the end of the 2026-27 campaign, according to ESPN Brasil.

Endrick secured a switch to France having struggled for game time in the Spanish capital in the first half of the season having fallen out of favour under Xabi Alonso. Following his move to the Ligue 1 side, Alonso has since been replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa and it remains to be seen what his plans are for the Brazilian.