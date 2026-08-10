Will Luka Modric & Snoop Dogg be celebrating? Swansea legend Lee Trundle explains why shrewd appointments & smart transfer business can deliver Premier League return

Trundle is convinced that famous board members can be given something to shout about, with the Swansea cult hero - speaking in association with Eagle Predict - telling GOAL when asked if a top-flight return is possible for a club that tumbled into the Championship back in 2018: “I do think with [Vitor] Matos coming in now, he's been brilliant around the place. I think this is the first time that we've had a fan base that have not been split. Even over the past years, for me it's probably been 50-50 when I'm out and about in the city and I hear people talk. But with the gaffer now, everyone's behind him.

“I think the signings that we're making, even though they're probably not household names and a lot of people in football wouldn't know them, we've done well with them over the years to unearth them players.

“What I like that we've done this season, we haven't gone out and bought eight or nine players to pad the squad out. We're looking at bringing someone in for £6 million, someone in for £5 million, where we haven't done that before.

“So hopefully these lads will come in, get a start and a place. And as I've said before, with them two play-off spots opening up as well, I do think it'll be an exciting season and I think that we will be up and around there as well.”